WashPost: Jan. 6 Panel Should Subpoena Ivanka Trump, Kushner, and Meadows

The Washington Post is calling for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol to subpoena Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The newspaper made its recommendation in an editorial posted Monday, noting "there is much for the select committee to uncover."

"Top of the list is precisely what then-President Donald Trump did before, during and after the attack. How did he prepare his speech preceding the insurrection, in which he told the crowd to fight?

"What did he anticipate his audience’s reaction would be? When did he know the pro-Trump mob was threatening the Capitol? Why did he offer only mild statements long after the danger was clear? Did Trump-affiliated rally organizers coordinate with extremist groups?

"Answering such questions calls for subpoenaing former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner; and other White House aides with useful information."

On Tuesday, the committee was set to first hear from four law enforcement officers about defending the storming of the Capitol building.

Meanwhile, the Post noted that aside from Ivanka Trump, Kushner, and Meadows, it is important to determine what members of Congress reported to Trump and others in the administration officials during the violent protest.

"House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who spoke with the president and Mr. Kushner on Jan. 6 must testify, along with any other lawmakers who interacted with the Trump administration in the run-up to, during and after that day," the Post said.

"The list includes Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., and possibly Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. For that matter, the committee must examine whether any lawmakers themselves maintained connections with or even abetted the rioters."

The newspaper said investigators should also hear from leaders of extremist groups to determine what was their goal in attacking the Capitol.

"As they conduct their work, the lawmakers on the largely Democratic panel must suppress the urge to make it the partisan exercise that Republicans claim it will be — behaving instead like the fact-finders the nation needs," the newspaper concluded.