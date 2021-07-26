Trump Rejects 'Fake' Jan. 6 Panel: 'Will Nancy Investigate Herself?'

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., moving forward with the Jan. 6 Select Committee with only Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans not approved by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., former President Donald Trump called out Pelosi's conflict of interest.

"Nancy Pelosi is spending a great deal of time, effort, and money on the formulation of a Fake and highly partisan January 6 Committee to ask, 'what happened?'" Trump wrote Monday night in a statement from his Save America PAC.

"Will Nancy investigate herself and those on Capitol Hill who didn't want additional protection, including more police and National Guard, therefore being unprepared despite the large crowd of people that everyone knew was coming?"

Numerous Republicans have not only called out Pelosi's "unprecedented" blocking of Republican select committee nominees, but they also called her a "target" of any Jan. 6 investigation because she was in charge of Capitol security. Also, as Trump noted, she rejected National Guard before the protest and the joint sessions of Congress to certifying the 2020 presidential election and consider debate on allegations of election fraud in key battleground states.

"Will Nancy and her Committee study the massive voter fraud that took place during the 2020 presidential election, particularly in swing states, that was the reason hundreds of thousands of people came pouring into Washington and, therefore, must be a big factor in the final committee report?" Trump's statement continued.

"Now would be a very good time to study the large scale voter fraud in our presidential election."

Newsmax hosts and White House and Washington, D.C., correspondents have also noted full transparency of the events of Jan. 6 are compromised because of the withholding of surveillance footage of the protest at the Capitol and the storming of it.

"Will Nancy release the thousands of hours of tapes so we can see the extent to which ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter played a role, while also revealing 'who killed Ashli Babbitt?'" Trump's statement continued. "A real and thorough investigation of this must be done — and what about all of the violence, murders, riots, and fires that took place in Democrat run cities throughout the United States by ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, with virtually no consequence for this death and destruction?"

Trump has also revealed earlier this summer the protected shooter of Babbitt was allegedly a "head of security" for a top House Democrat, adding potential conflicts of interest for Pelosi and Jan. 6 Select Committee Democrats. Babbitt, an unarmed U.S. veteran, was shot as she attempted to climb through a broken glass door in the Capitol. Despite myriad claims five Americans died in the unrest at the Capitol, she was the lone fatality attributed to the melee. The other deaths were ruled to have been suicides and natural causes.

The unnamed Babbitt shooter has been cleared from any investigation by the Biden administration's Justice Department, which Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, rebuked on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." earlier Monday night as "all too happy" to abuse power.

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has alleged a Democrat "cover-up" in a previous appearance on Newsmax.

Trump's statement concluded with a rebuke of partisan attacks on him, his backers in Congress, and Make America Great Again/America First supporters.

"Will Nancy look into the vicious partisan investigations of Conservatives and Republicans that are taking place by prosecutors all over the Country?" Trump's statement read. "The five-year investigation of me, and all that so many have been through, including the fake Russia, Russia, Russia charge, and including the local Democrat-controlled New York prosecutors who work around the clock to get President Donald Trump, while murderers, drug dealers, and human traffickers go free!"

Pelosi's Jan. 6 Select Committee is set to first hear from four law enforcement officers about defending the storming of the Capitol. The hearing will start at 9:30 a.m. ET with opening statements from Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. – the chair of the select committee – and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney was removed from her past position of GOP leadership in the House for her breaking from the party and voting to impeach the former president for incitement of insurrection after Trump left office.