Carville to Dems: 'Play Possum' During DOGE Protests

By    |   Tuesday, 18 February 2025 10:24 AM EST

Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville advised the leaders in his party to step aside and let the "organic" protests that are developing across the country "germinate."

Amid the sweeping downsizing of the federal workforce, thousands of protesters have coalesced in cities across the country to voice their displeasure at Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative. Speaking to Ari Melber on MSNBC's "The Beat" on Monday, Carville said the revolt is happening without a lot of centralized organization.

"This is happening all around the country. So, the question is, how should Democratic politicians respond to this? And I think they should do is, what we call in rural America, play possum. Just let it go. Don't get in the way of it, or as we like to say, don't just stand there, do nothing," Carville opined. "Let this germinate."

Carville urged Democrat leadership to sit back and let the American people organize their own form of resistance.

"This freight train is moving," he said. "Let's just get out of the way, and then we're gonna have time."

Channeling his inner Patrick Swayze from the cult classic "Road House" Carville advised his party members to be nice, "until it's time not to be nice," adding "and that time is coming shortly."

Playing clips of two female protesters who expressed concern over the power that Elon Musk was given "without any kind of election," Melber later asked Carville if Musk playing the role of a "super almost co-president is becoming a vulnerability for the Trump White House?"

"I think the slogan for 2026 is going to be 'a government of, for, and by billionaires. Is that really what you voted for?' But these two women are way more articulate and way more influential than you or I because we would be expected to say it.

"But let's get out of the way, and just let it go. I'm almost positive it [the protests] are going to continue to happen."

