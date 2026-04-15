Rep. Boebert Moves to Strip Swalwell's Pension

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., reportedly is working on a bill that would prohibit former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and other disgraced House members from receiving pensions.

The move comes after Swalwell resigned from Congress amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations, though he has denied wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged. Despite stepping down under an ethical cloud, Swalwell remains eligible for a taxpayer-funded pension estimated at roughly $22,000 annually when he reaches retirement age.

Boebert indicated possible legislation on X late Tuesday.

"Eric Swalwell's pension (which he gets to keep) should be redirected to his victims," she wrote while sharing a post from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., announcing that Swalwell resigned.

Boebert told the Washington Examiner that she is pursuing legislation to ensure lawmakers accused or convicted of serious misconduct, including sexual assault, do not continue to benefit from public funds.

"We should pass a law blocking it," Boebert said, adding that she is working on bipartisan legislation aimed at tightening rules around congressional pensions.

Under her proposal, members convicted of felonies or crimes committed while in office would be barred from receiving retirement benefits. The measure would also target violations of House rules, including prohibitions against inappropriate relationships with staff.

The push reflects growing frustration among Republicans who argue that lawmakers should not be rewarded with taxpayer-funded benefits after leaving office in disgrace. Boebert has been one of the most outspoken critics of Swalwell, previously calling for his expulsion and suggesting his pension should instead go to alleged victims.

"I think they should've been expelled and not resigned," she said earlier, criticizing what she described as a lack of accountability in Congress.

The issue has drawn some bipartisan interest. A handful of Democrats have indicated openness to reviewing pension rules in cases involving serious misconduct, particularly if allegations are substantiated through investigations or convictions.

"I think that's a worthwhile, holistic solution that should be looked into, not just in this context, but I think in any context where the circumstances are similar," Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., told the Washington Examiner.

Currently, members of Congress qualify for pensions after at least five years of federal service, and those benefits are often more generous than private-sector retirement plans. However, existing law only strips pensions in limited circumstances, typically involving certain criminal convictions tied directly to official duties.

Critics say the current system allows lawmakers to avoid consequences by resigning before formal disciplinary action, such as expulsion or censure, can take place.