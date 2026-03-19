Israeli Officials: US Knew of Attack on Iran Gas Field

Three Israeli officials told The New York Times that the United States was aware of and coordinated with Israel on its strike against Iran's South Pars gas field, contradicting President Donald Trump's claim that Washington "knew nothing about this particular attack."

Trump, who later reversed course, told reporters Thursday that he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "don't do that."

"You know, we're independent. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he'll do something, and if I don't like it ... and so we're not doing that anymore."

Netanyahu on Thursday told reporters Israel "acted alone against the gas compound."

"President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks, and we're holding out," he added.

Israel previously asserted that the strike was coordinated with the U.S.

The attack, which was carried out Wednesday, triggered retaliation from Iran against key energy sites across the Gulf Arab states and sent energy prices soaring.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump said the United States "knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen."

"Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar's LNG Gas facility," he added.

Trump also urged Israel to end attacks on the South Pars gas field, unless Iran "decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before."