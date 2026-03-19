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Tags: iran | pete hegseth | war | pentagon | dan caine | u.s. military

Hegseth: US Objectives in Iran Have Not Changed

Thursday, 19 March 2026 10:13 AM EDT

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that the United States' objectives in the war against Iran have not changed since strikes started on Feb. 28.

The U.S. has carried out strikes against 7,000 targets inside Iran so far and has hit more than 40 Iranian mine-laying vessels and 11 submarines, according to the Pentagon.

"Our objectives, given directly from our 'America First' president, remain exactly what they were on day one," Hegseth told reporters.

"These are not the media's objectives, not Iran's objectives, not new objectives. Our objectives — unchanged, on target and on plan," Hegseth added.

Hegseth told reporters that the objectives remained to destroy Iran's missile launchers, as well as its defense industrial base and navy and to never allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

In the same briefing, General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. military remained on track to achieve the objectives, and the United States was striking deeper into Iranian territory every day.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that the United States' objectives in the war against Iran have not changed since strikes started on Feb. 28.
iran, pete hegseth, war, pentagon, dan caine, u.s. military
166
2026-13-19
Thursday, 19 March 2026 10:13 AM
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