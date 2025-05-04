Bill Pulled as GOP Defends Right to Boycott Israel

An amendment to the Anti-Boycott Act of 2018, H.R. 867, was pulled from a Monday scheduled vote in the House, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Sunday evening after initial news about its vote drew mass opposition across X over the weekend.

From across the political spectrum, Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians alike voiced their opposition to the intergovernmental organization, or IGO Anti-Boycott Act, waging concern that it stands as an affront to the First Amendment by compelling speech and business transactions.

On Sunday, Greene posted to X she would "be voting NO" on the bill.

"It is my job to defend American's rights to buy or boycott whomever they choose without the government harshly fining them or imprisoning them," she added. "But what I don't understand is why we are voting on a bill on behalf of other countries and not the President's executive orders that are FOR OUR COUNTRY???"

Later that evening, Greene announced that the bill had "been pulled."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., also commented on X that "Apparently, HR 867 has been pulled from the schedule for this week.

"Thank you for your vocal opposition on this platform," he added. "It was a ridiculous bill that our leadership should have never scheduled for a vote."

Under the Anti-Boycott Act of 2018, an American individual, company, or organization participating in or supporting a boycott of a U.S. ally imposed by a foreign government can be fined up to $1,000,000 and receive up to 20 years in prison. If H.R. 867 were to pass, it would extend this penalty to Americans participating in boycotts of U.S. allies promoted or endorsed by intergovernmental organizations, such as the United Nations or the European Union.

But as it stands, there are no known instances of Americans boycotting U.S. allies besides Israel.

Moreover, over the weekend, the Libertarian platform, the Mises Caucus, wrote on X that "Anti-BDS laws restricting boycotts of Israel have long been an affront to free association & free speech. H.R. 867 is a direct violation of the 1st Amendment. This will grow American opposition to Israel faster, leading to more desperate regime crackdown, and so on."

BDS, or Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, is a non-violent movement in support of Palestinians to promote the aforementioned actions against Israel.

Former outspoken Democrat Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner also posted to X: "Broad coalition in opposition to HR 867. Congress must vote no tomorrow."

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and cosponsored by 19 Republicans and five Democrats.