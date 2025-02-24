CUNY Prof to Newsmax: Faculty Union Pressured to Rescind Anti-Israel Resolution

Jeffrey Lax, a law professor at City University of New York, told Newsmax on Monday about an effort to pressure the school’s faculty union to rescind a resolution calling for a boycott of Israel.

The Professional Staff Congress on Thursday voted 113-63 to rescind the resolution that focused on cutting off union reserves from Israel and urging the teachers’ pension system to do the same. The boycott resolution passed by a 73-70 vote on Jan. 23, but a backlash from Israeli supporters prompted union leaders to call for another vote, reportedly citing “irregularities” with the initial vote.

“In terms of our union, the faculty union, have no doubt about who these people are,” Lax told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." “These are the very same people who helped to organize the Gaza encampment protests that we saw for the last year. And if people think it's just about Jews, they are so wrong. This is anti-American. This is not just anti-Jewish.

“I went to one of these pro-Hamas rallies on my campus, and I flew an American flag with pride. Not an Israeli flag, an American flag. And I was assaulted. I was pulled, my arm was pulled, the flag was pulled away from me, and they tried to block the American flag with the Palestinian flag.”

Protesters at CUNY set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus last spring that included raising the Palestinian flag. The flag reportedly was taken down and replaced with an American flag by New York City police following the arrests of several anti-Israel protesters.

A lawsuit recently filed by three Israelis released after being taken hostage during Iranian-backed Hamas’ terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, alleged that a Hamas member told them the group was coordinating with “allies” on U.S. college campuses and in the media, The Times of Israel reported Saturday.

“That is unbelievable,” Lax said. “This is stuff that is just coming out for the first time … from the most obscene of places, from hostages who have been tortured for over a year in a way similar to the Holocaust. I come from Holocaust survivors, my grandparents. What happened to them is sick, and I believe what [the former hostages are] saying, and it's really scary.”

Lax is the founder and CEO of Students, Alumni, and Faculty for Equality (SAFE) on Campus, and he said his group helped pressure the union to rescind its BDS resolution.

“I just want to say that the faculty unions, people don't know this, and I appreciate Newsmax so much for giving this airtime because so few networks do,” Lax said. “But the faculty unions who are really the faculty members are the ones behind this. It's not [the] students. People think it's students; students don't know anything. They're students. It's faculty members doing all of this, and the BDS movement.”

