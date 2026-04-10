Rep. Fine to Newsmax: No Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus are united in rejecting any legislation that would grant amnesty to illegal aliens, calling such proposals unacceptable and harmful to Americans.

"I am not going to vote for amnesty for one illegal immigrant, let alone millions," Fine told "Finnerty" and guest host Bill Spadea. "It's a hard pass."

Fine, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, framed immigration as "the largest problem facing America today," citing concerns about public safety, economic costs, and cultural impacts.

"Over 1,000 Americans have been killed by illegal immigrants, and we've seen some horrific examples in the last few days," he said.

"But illegal immigrants make life in America more expensive for everyone. They raise our housing prices, our healthcare costs, our education costs, our insurance costs."

He added that illegal immigration also affects American society more broadly.

"They change our values because in many cases, they demand that we change how we live in order to accommodate them," Fine said.

The Florida lawmaker's comments align with a broader push by Freedom Caucus members to oppose any legalization for those in the country illegally.

According to a report by The Daily Signal, several caucus members have pledged to reject all amnesty proposals, arguing that such measures amount to more incentive for further illegal immigration and undermine the rule of law.

Fine echoed that stance, emphasizing that compassion should not come at the expense of U.S. citizens.

"They can have dignity at home," he said.

Although Fine said that "the overwhelming majority of Republicans" oppose amnesty, divisions within the party have persisted in past immigration debates, particularly over proposals that include pathways to legal status for certain groups.

Freedom Caucus members have signaled they intend to hold firm as Congress considers immigration-related legislation, warning they will not support any bill that includes what they view as amnesty provisions.

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