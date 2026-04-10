NASA's Stevens to Newsmax: Artemis II 'a Flawless Mission'

NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens told Newsmax on Friday that the successful Artemis II mission, which ended with the Orion capsule splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, was one of the most remarkable experiences of her time with the space agency.

"Absolutely. Without a doubt," Stevens told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" just minutes before splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

The 10-day mission, carrying four astronauts, marked the first U.S. crewed flight to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. It also set a record for traveling farther from Earth than any humans before.

During the mission, the crew became the first to fly aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft and the first crewed mission to launch on the agency's Space Launch System rocket.

Stevens credited President Donald Trump, who started the Artemis program during his first term, for making the mission possible. NASA plans call for robotic missions to begin building a lunar base in 2027, with astronauts expected to return to the moon in 2028.

"It's all due to President Trump's commitment to returning America to the moon," Stevens said.

"In 1972, we had Apollo 17. That was the last time man stepped foot on the moon. President Trump, in his first term, established the Artemis program to return us to the moon," she continued.

"Now we're seeing in his second term the delivery upon that. And we've heard the president say that he will never lose sight of the moon again," Stevens said.

"This is just the beginning. It's been a flawless mission. We're going to put man's foot back on the moon in 2028, and we're already working on establishing a moon base that's starting with robotic missions in 2027," she said.

"It's a historic thing to be a part of. I'm very grateful to be here."

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