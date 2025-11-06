DHS: Pedophile Illegal Alien Injures ICE Agent During Arrest

A convicted pedophile and repeat illegal alien from El Salvador brutally assaulted an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an arrest in Houston, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez, 39, attacked an ICE agent with a metal coffee cup during his apprehension on Nov. 3, splitting the officer's lip and burning the side of his face, DHS said.

The officer required 13 stitches for his injuries.

Perez's criminal history reads like a rap sheet of horror: sexual assault of a child under 17, child fondling, multiple DUIs, and repeated illegal entries into the U.S.

He was first deported in 2013 after an immigration judge ordered his removal, only to sneak back across the border and be deported again in 2020.

This week's violent encounter marks at least his third known illegal entry, officials said. Perez is now in ICE custody.

DHS officials said the assault underscores a growing danger faced by federal immigration officers who are tasked with arresting violent offenders.

The department reports a 1,000% spike in attacks on ICE agents in recent years as they target "the worst of the worst" illegal aliens.

"Our brave ICE officers are facing record-high assaults — including a 1,000% increase in attacks — as they lock up pedophiles and other depraved criminals to keep American families safe," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She added that under President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the administration will take a zero-tolerance approach to those who assault federal officers.

"This repeated criminal illegal alien is about to find out the hard way that there's a new sheriff in town," McLaughlin said.

Perez entered the U.S. at an unknown time and location without inspection, a felony offense given his prior deportations.

ICE officials say his case highlights the challenges of repeat border crossers and the urgent need for stronger enforcement and penalties.

The injured ICE officer, whose name has not been released, is expected to recover.