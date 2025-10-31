ICE Marks Halloween by Arresting More 'Real-Life Monsters'

As American children prepared to don costumes and hit the streets for Halloween trick or treating, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were busy taking real-life monsters off those same streets.

In a nationwide operation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of several of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens — individuals convicted of heinous crimes including sexual abuse of children, aggravated assault, and violent robbery.

"Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested child predators, abusers, and violent thugs," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Halloween is a little less scary this year with these monsters off American streets."

"Forget ghosts or ghouls — the true horror is the violent criminal illegal aliens, who sanctuary politicians protect, putting the safety of Americans at risk," she added.

The latest arrests underscore ICE's continued commitment to public safety and national security.

Among those apprehended were:

-Obid Abdulkarim Alobid, a Syrian national: Convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Santa Clara, California.

-Carlos Alberto Torres-Arevalo, an illegal alien from El Salvador: Convicted of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

-Mohamed Azharuddin Yusuf, from Guyana: Convicted of patronizing a person for prostitution (second degree: person less than 15) in Albany, New York.

-Erlin Alessander Rodriguez-Betanco, from Honduras: Convicted of robbery while inflicting bodily injury and unlawful possession of a weapon in Morristown, New Jersey.

-Benjamin Barrera-Lopez, from Honduras: Convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Tarrant County, Texas.

ICE officials said the arrests are part of a broader initiative to locate, arrest, and remove criminal illegal aliens who pose a threat to American communities. These individuals had already been convicted of serious crimes yet remained in the U.S. — until now.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of ICE law enforcement, some of the worst predators no longer pose a danger to our children," McLaughlin said.