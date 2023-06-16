Hunter Biden to Reveal Finances in Child Support Case

Hunter Biden is being deposed about his finances by attorneys for the mother of his 4-year-old child in Little Rock, Arkansas, including being grilled about money coming from Ukraine, China, and elsewhere after his push to lower the $20,000 in monthly child support payments that were agreed upon three years ago.

And, The Daily Mail reported in an exclusive, his child's mother, Lunden Roberts, turned up Friday to hear the deposition, even though she didn't need to attend, a move that sources say will further push Biden, 53, to admit his details while her attorneys question him under oath.

Biden and Roberts settled their paternity case in 2019, but last year, he asked the court to lower his child support payments for the child, who goes by her mother's last name and not Biden's.

Roberts, 32, has refused to agree on the payments unless Biden turned over his financial documents and sat for a videotaped deposition with her attorney's office.

The venue was switched to the Stephens Building in downtown Little Rock, where Biden arrived just before 9 a.m. in a motorcade and with Secret Service agents. Roberts arrived about five minutes later. She was deposed at the same building for seven hours Wednesday, reported the Daily Mail.

Roberts has also asked Circuit Judge Holly Meyer to put Biden in jail for six months for not detailing his wealth, but the contempt accusation has not yet been ruled on.

Biden, while fighting the child support, has at one point claimed he was "unemployed and had no monthly income" but was living in a $12,000 rental property in Hollywood and was driving a Porsche.

He repeatedly failed to produce his records before the agreement was reached in 2019. He's reportedly paid his child's mother more than $750,000.

In addition to demanding Biden's financial records, Roberts also has petitioned the court to officially rename her daughter so she will be able to "benefit from carrying the Biden family name."

Biden, however, opposes his daughter having his last name, saying he wants her to have a "peaceful existence" away from political scrutiny.

While it was initially reported that they met while she was working as a Washington, D.C., stripper, it was reported that she was never a stripper, and texts that were retrieved from Biden's laptop show she was on the payroll at Rosemont Seneca, his Washington, D.C., investment firm.

The baby was conceived in December 2017 while Biden was in a relationship with his brother's widow, Hallie. The child was born in August 2018. She remained a secret until her mother filed a paternity suit against Biden.

Roberts' attorney says Hunter Biden has not met his daughter, and that she's never met the president.

Meanwhile, Roberts' attorneys have filed a motion to hold Biden in contempt, saying that he refuses to be forthcoming with information on his income, reports Arkansas Online.

The judge in the case has stated in an order that Biden will be given the opportunity during the contempt hearing, scheduled on July 10, to respond to questions in court about his financial status. He'll also be made to show cause about why he should not be held in contempt.