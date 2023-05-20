Hunter Biden Flight to Child Support Hearing Cost Upwards of 55K

Hunter Biden's lawyers earlier this month claimed during a child support hearing that the first son was financially strapped and couldn't afford the $20,000 a month payment to his former mistress and their four-year-old daughter.

But he traveled to that hearing in Arkansas aboard a $6 million luxury private jet owned by close friend and Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris.

Aviation experts told the New York Post that the trip from Washington, D.C., to Arkansas likely cost between $55,000 and $117,000.

Biden's lawyers during the hearing argued that Hunter Biden's only income was from a percentage of his art sales from a New York gallery. He was also receiving financial assistance from Morris.

Biden has retained "some of the most expensive attorneys on planet Earth," according to a motion filed in late April by Lunden Roberts, the mother of Navy Joan Roberts.

"If Mr. Biden can afford a Washington DC, Hollywood, Chicago big law, and the best domestic relations attorney on the Texas side of the Texarkana border, he surely must have income for child support purposes," wrote Roberts's attorney Clint Lancaster in the filing.

Biden's daughter with Roberts was born in 2019. He initially denied the child was his but a court-ordered paternity test showed he was the father.

Lancaster claims Hunter Biden is still refusing to turn over all the discovery materials in the case.

Roberts doesn't want to play games and says it "only hurts the child in this case as Mr. Biden seeks to shirk his daughter's needs and support," Lancaster wrote.