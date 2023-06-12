×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cnn | legal analysts | trump | biden | hunter | doj

CNN Legal Analysts Rip DOJ for Hunter Biden Inaction

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 10:53 AM EDT

Two CNN legal analysts said the Department of Justice should stop stalling with the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.

On Monday's "CNN This Morning," host Phil Mattingly held up the day's New York Post front page with the headline "What About the Bidens?" for a story about former President Donald Trump being indicted while President Joe Biden and his son have avoided charges despite reports of alleged wrongdoings.

Legal analyst Sara Murray began her response by saying the different legal cases were "not an apples to apples comparison."

"I do think it is a fair question to say, What are you guys going to do about the Hunter Biden investigation?" Murray told Mattingly. "'This has been going on for a while, we still don't have a charging decision in this case.

"Again, we're getting to be in the full swing of a presidential election year. Are you going to charge it or are you going to move on?'"

Another legal analyst, Elie Honig, picked up on Murray's answer.

"Sara makes a great point about the Hunter Biden investigation at DOJ," Honig said. "This is preposterous. This has been pending, according to our reporting at CNN, since 2018, five years.

"And this, by the way, this investigation is not the laptop. This investigation is a tax issue. Did Hunter Biden declare his income? And a sort of obscure gun law ... did he possess a gun while he was addicted to drugs, which you're not allowed to do under federal law. Did he lie about that?

"But five years, I mean, that's a five-week investigation. Somebody … and this spans the Trump administration and the Biden administration … someone's got to make a call on this case. I don't know what is going on, but it's beyond anything I've seen before. Make a call."

Nearly six weeks ago, The Washington Post reported that prosecutors were nearing a decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax- and gun-related violations in the investigation led by U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware.

The Washington Examiner reported May 15 that the IRS removed the entire team of investigators in the Hunter Biden tax evasion probe.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two CNN legal analysts said the Department of Justice should stop stalling with the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.
cnn, legal analysts, trump, biden, hunter, doj
363
2023-53-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved