CNN Legal Analysts Rip DOJ for Hunter Biden Inaction

Two CNN legal analysts said the Department of Justice should stop stalling with the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.

On Monday's "CNN This Morning," host Phil Mattingly held up the day's New York Post front page with the headline "What About the Bidens?" for a story about former President Donald Trump being indicted while President Joe Biden and his son have avoided charges despite reports of alleged wrongdoings.

Legal analyst Sara Murray began her response by saying the different legal cases were "not an apples to apples comparison."

"I do think it is a fair question to say, What are you guys going to do about the Hunter Biden investigation?" Murray told Mattingly. "'This has been going on for a while, we still don't have a charging decision in this case.

"Again, we're getting to be in the full swing of a presidential election year. Are you going to charge it or are you going to move on?'"

Another legal analyst, Elie Honig, picked up on Murray's answer.

"Sara makes a great point about the Hunter Biden investigation at DOJ," Honig said. "This is preposterous. This has been pending, according to our reporting at CNN, since 2018, five years.

"And this, by the way, this investigation is not the laptop. This investigation is a tax issue. Did Hunter Biden declare his income? And a sort of obscure gun law ... did he possess a gun while he was addicted to drugs, which you're not allowed to do under federal law. Did he lie about that?

"But five years, I mean, that's a five-week investigation. Somebody … and this spans the Trump administration and the Biden administration … someone's got to make a call on this case. I don't know what is going on, but it's beyond anything I've seen before. Make a call."

Nearly six weeks ago, The Washington Post reported that prosecutors were nearing a decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax- and gun-related violations in the investigation led by U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware.

The Washington Examiner reported May 15 that the IRS removed the entire team of investigators in the Hunter Biden tax evasion probe.