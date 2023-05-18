Hunter Biden Associates May Testify in Child Support Case

Hunter Biden's business partners and associates are set to testify in his child support case in Arkansas should it go to trial, The Washington Free Beacon reports.

Court records filed this week list several of Biden's business associates as potential witnesses, including Devon Archer, Eric Schwerin, Edward Prewitt, and Georges Bergé.

Archer, who is Biden's former business partner, was sentenced to just over one year in prison after being convicted of a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe.

Schwerin is a longtime confidant and business partner of Biden's who is the former president of the investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, Prewitt is a financial adviser for Wells Fargo, and Georges Bergé is the owner of a New York City art gallery.

Biden is asking the court to lower his child support payments claiming financial difficulties make him unable to sustain the $20,000-per-month settlement that he agreed to in 2020. Attorneys for Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden's four-year-old daughter, have disputed those claims.