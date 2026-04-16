Brown Tops Husted in Early Ohio Senate Race Fundraising

Former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown significantly outraised Republican Rep. Jon Husted in the first quarter of the year, according to newly released Federal Election Commission filings, widening an early financial gap in Ohio's closely watched Senate race.

Brown brought in $10.1 million during the reporting period, compared with $2.9 million raised by Husted. The fundraising advantage also translated into a sizable disparity in available campaign funds, with Brown reporting $16.5 million in cash on hand.

Husted, meanwhile, reported $8.2 million in reserves.

The figures come as both candidates head toward uncontested primaries in May, allowing them to conserve resources and focus on the general election.

The early fundraising edge gives Brown a stronger financial position as the race begins to take shape, particularly in a state expected to draw national attention and outside spending.

Campaign finance reports often serve as an early indicator of candidate strength, signaling donor enthusiasm and organizational capacity. Brown's haul more than triples Husted's quarterly total, underscoring his continued ability to mobilize financial support despite no immediate primary challenge.

Ohio remains a key battleground, and the Senate race is expected to be competitive. While fundraising totals do not guarantee electoral outcomes, they play a critical role in shaping campaign strategy, particularly in a state with multiple expensive media markets.

Democratic Senate candidates across several key states posted strong fundraising numbers in recent filings, signaling early financial strength ahead of competitive 2026 races.

In Texas, state Rep. James Talarico reported raising $27 million over the past three months, a sizable haul that underscores growing Democrat ambitions in a state long dominated by Republicans.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is expected to face a closely watched reelection contest, brought in more than $14 million during the first quarter.

In North Carolina, former Gov. Roy Cooper, who is running for the seat being vacated by outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, raised $13.8 million, positioning himself as a formidable Democrat contender in a state that has seen narrow margins in recent federal elections.

Alaska's former Rep. Mary Peltola, who previously won a special election in the state, reported raising $8.9 million.