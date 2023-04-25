×
Judge: Hunter Biden Must Attend Paternity Hearings

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 10:58 AM EDT

An Arkansas judge warned Hunter Biden's attorney that Biden must be present for all future court hearings related to an ongoing paternity case.

"From now on … I want both of your clients at every hearing I conduct," Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer said, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Meyer upbraided attorneys for Biden and Lunden Roberts, the mother of his unacknowledged 4-year-old daughter Navy, during a Zoom hearing on Monday.  

"I will no longer allow us to excuse clients ... because it is interfering with the progress of litigation, which is taking way too long to get over simple points," Meyer reportedly said.

Biden will be required to attend the next in-person hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. May 1 at the Independence County courthouse in Batesville, Arkansas.

Meyer's comments came after Brent Langdon, Biden's lawyer in the paternity case, referred to a laptop his client reportedly left at a repair shop.

According to the Democrat Gazette, Langdon said former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler claimed to be an expert on the laptop's contents, which reportedly include income-tax records. Ziegler is the founder of the research group Marco Polo.

In the exchange that ensued, the judge pressed the attorney to say definitively whether the laptop belongs to Biden.

"Well, let's clear that issue up right now," Meyer said, according to the Democrat Gazette. "Is it your client's laptop or not?"

"Your honor, I'm not involved in all of that stuff," Langdon responded. "It's not my client's laptop as far as I know."

According to the New York Post, Langdon filed a motion seeking a restraining order against Ziegler, whom Roberts has employed as an expert witness on Biden's laptop.

Last year, Ziegler produced a 644-page analysis of the contents of the notorious laptop.

The judge denied the motion for a restraining order, according to the Post.

Roberts is suing Biden for child support for their daughter, who was born in August 2018.

