Judge: Hunter Biden Must Answer More Questions

Monday, 01 May 2023 04:02 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, must answer additional written questions about his financial transactions, including his art sales and investments, an Arkansas judge ruled on Monday.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer is presiding over a legal battle between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman who is the mother of one of his children. The case, which began years ago, reemerged after attorneys for Hunter Biden asked the judge in September to reduce his child support payments.

That allowed Roberts to request Hunter Biden's financial records as part of the discovery process. Roberts later asked a judge to hold Hunter Biden in contempt, claiming that he is ignoring court orders to provide her with financial documents.

Meyer criticized Hunter Biden's attorneys in her ruling, saying that they were going too far in their redaction of filings, some of which she ordered to be refiled.

"The ability to redact is being somewhat abused," Meyer said.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, revealed for the first time Monday that his client currently pays $20,000 per month in child support to Roberts, for a total of $750,000 so far. Lowell also rejected media reports that she said was painting a false picture of Hunter Biden as a "deadbeat dad," and said it was important to "let the world know" that her client "is paying what he agreed to."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


