Speaker: Blue State Dem Sens Fail Military Constituents

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., blasted Democrat senators representing states with the largest active-duty military populations, accusing them of "holding troops' paychecks hostage" amid the ongoing government shutdown.

"Democrats have voted nine times to block pay for the troops," Johnson said in his daily government shutdown news conference Wednesday. "They don't seem to care at all. Service members thousands of miles from home, trying to make rent, take care of their families, are being used as pawns in this insidious political game."

Johnson noted that six of the 10 states with the largest active paid military populations are dominated by both Senate seats held by Democrats as the first Oct. 15 payday for active military was reached during the 15th day of the shutdown foisted by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

All but three Senate Democrats have voted to keep the government shut down through nine votes brought forward by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Republicans and President Donald Trump have prepared for the shutdown to keep paying the military, but Johnson highlighted six of the 10 largest military-population states where personnel would miss paychecks if the stalemate continues:

California — 157,000 active duty personnel; Democrat Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla Virginia — 119,000 personnel; Democrat Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner Georgia — 65,000 personnel; Democrat Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock Washington — 57,000 personnel; Democrat Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell Hawaii — 43,000 personnel; Democrat Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz Colorado — 35,000 personnel; Democrat Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet

Johnson also gave a "dishonorable mention" to New York, where 17,000 active-duty service members are based, criticizing its Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Schumer — whom he called "the architect of the shutdown."

The speaker credited Trump with helping ensure temporary troop payments through executive action but warned it's only a short-term measure.

"That's not permanent," Johnson said. "Democrat obstruction means troops will miss a full paycheck at the end of the month."

Republicans have brought nine votes to fund the government, Johnson said, while Senate Democrats have opposed each, demanding a broader $1.5 trillion spending agreement.

"The Democrats," Johnson lamented, "represent thousands of the most heroic men and women on Earth.

"And they've voted to use them as leverage."