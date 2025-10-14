Trump: Wealthy Donor Offered to Pay Troops During Shutdown

President Donald Trump said Tuesday a wealthy donor of his offered to help pay troops during the government shutdown.

Trump made the comments while speaking with Argentine President Javier Millei.

"I have a man who is a very wealthy person," Trump said.

"He said, 'If there is any money necessary, shortfall for the paying of the troops, I will pay it.'"

Trump said they did not need the money and that the troops would be taken care of.

Trump blamed the Democrats for the shutdown, which has entered its third week.

Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have refused to provide the votes needed to pass a funding bill in the Senate.

"All they have to do is sign a piece of paper saying, 'We are going to keep it going,'" Trump said.

"It shouldn't even be an argument. They have signed it many times before."

"I don't want to bore you with the fact that Schumer said 100 times you should never close up the government, but Schumer is a weakened politician," Trump continued. "He is going to finish his career as a failed politician."

"He has allowed the radical left to take over the Democrat Party."

The ongoing government shutdown has furloughed an estimated 900,000 federal workers and left about 700,000 more working without pay.

In addition, more than 4,000 employees have received layoff notices as agencies begin reduction-in-force plans.