WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | donor | military | shutdown | chuck schumer | u.s. troops

Trump: Wealthy Donor Offered to Pay Troops During Shutdown

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 04:04 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Tuesday a wealthy donor of his offered to help pay troops during the government shutdown.

Trump made the comments while speaking with Argentine President Javier Millei.

"I have a man who is a very wealthy person," Trump said.

"He said, 'If there is any money necessary, shortfall for the paying of the troops, I will pay it.'"

Trump said they did not need the money and that the troops would be taken care of.

Trump blamed the Democrats for the shutdown, which has entered its third week.

Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have refused to provide the votes needed to pass a funding bill in the Senate.

"All they have to do is sign a piece of paper saying, 'We are going to keep it going,'" Trump said.

"It shouldn't even be an argument. They have signed it many times before."

"I don't want to bore you with the fact that Schumer said 100 times you should never close up the government, but Schumer is a weakened politician," Trump continued. "He is going to finish his career as a failed politician."

"He has allowed the radical left to take over the Democrat Party."

The ongoing government shutdown has furloughed an estimated 900,000 federal workers and left about 700,000 more working without pay.

In addition, more than 4,000 employees have received layoff notices as agencies begin reduction-in-force plans.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump said Tuesday a wealthy donor of his offered to help pay troops during the government shutdown.
donald trump, donor, military, shutdown, chuck schumer, u.s. troops
235
2025-04-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved