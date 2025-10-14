Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Trump Shows Leadership in Paying Troops

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., praised President Donald Trump's "real leadership" for finding a way to pay members of the U.S. military despite the partial government shutdown, telling Newsmax the administration proved it can act decisively while Democrats in Congress refuse to govern.

Comer told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that Trump's team, led by budget chief Russell Vought, was "shuffling money around" to cover paychecks due Wednesday for enlisted service members whose families depend on timely wages.

"They're finding savings in other areas," said Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

"This is all part of what the objective of DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] was supposed to be.

"So, I applaud the president. The president is showing real leadership. His team, Russell Vought and those guys, are doing a great job, when the Democrats in Congress have failed to do their job."

Comer said congressional Democrats are intentionally prolonging the shutdown in hopes of damaging Trump politically.

"The one job, if you broke the responsibility of Congress down to one thing, it would be to fund the government," Comer said.

"And the Democrats are refusing to do that. It's not that they can't do it. They're refusing to do it for one reason: to try to hurt Donald Trump.

"[It's] Trump Derangement Syndrome. They think that if the government shuts down, the American people are going to turn on the Republicans.

"The American people are seeing that the Democrats have voted for a continuing resolution countless times over the past decade.

"Now the roles are reversed, and Trump is president, and they're trying to get their members to stick together to keep the government shut down."

Comer said he hopes Trump will continue to find "creative ways" to keep essential government workers paid and use the shutdown as an opportunity to trim the federal bureaucracy.

"There are so many government employees that maybe when their job was created decades ago, it was of a good purpose for the American taxpayer," Comer said.

"But now that's not the case. This is an opportunity for President Trump to downsize the federal government.

"I support that, and I hope that he takes advantage of it. But I applaud the fact that he's come up with the money to pay our troops because that's the most important priority of them all in the shutdown."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com