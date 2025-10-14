WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: chip roy | gop | budget | government | shutdown | military | democrats

Rep. Roy to Newsmax: GOP Expected Shutdown, Added $150B for Troops

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:58 PM EDT

Republicans added $150 billion to the War Department's budget last year in anticipation of Democrats using a government shutdown for political leverage, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Roy said GOP lawmakers saw this moment coming and took steps to ensure military operations and troop pay could continue even if Democrats refused to pass a clean funding bill.

"When we set out a year ago to have the 'Big Beautiful Bill' have $150 billion of additional money in it for the Defense Department, we were looking ahead to this moment because we knew what Democrats would do," Roy said.

"They would play politics for political purposes and jam up the ability to pay our troops. So we put some money in there specifically with this in mind, knowing Democrats would play games."

Roy said the House passed a simple, clean funding measure that mirrored Biden administration spending levels, but Democrats blocked it.

"We sent over a funding bill which essentially was at the Biden levels," he said.

"I'm a conservative; I would have liked it at lower levels. But we did our job.

"We sent over a simple, clean bill, which Democrats have always said they support — and they refuse to pass it," Roy said.

As few as five Democrat holdouts are preventing the government from remaining fully funded, he said.

"There are literally five human beings who stand in the way. A couple of Democrats have already indicated they're with us.

"So five Democrats — if they'll join those two, we'll have a funded government. That's all it takes," he said.

The Texas congressman accused Democrats of prioritizing left-wing interests over the needs of the military and working Americans.

"If Democrats want to keep playing politics, they can go explain to the American people why they think all of these things should be shut down for no purpose," Roy said.

"They're not fighting for the little guy. They're fighting to enrich insurance companies, to give healthcare to illegal aliens, and to fund ridiculous liberal programs.

"They're destroying our country, and they're going to have to answer for this," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republicans added $150 billion to the War Department's budget last year in anticipation of Democrats using a government shutdown for political leverage, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday.
chip roy, gop, budget, government, shutdown, military, democrats, leverage
496
2025-58-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved