Trump Addresses House GOP, Backs Speaker Mike Johnson

President-elect Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, when he said he supported Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to continue as the chamber's leader.

Hours ahead of an internal party leadership vote, Trump visited with House Republicans and said, "I am with him [Johnson] all the way," Politico reported.

Trump, who won reelection in the Nov. 5 vote, spoke to the GOP conference before heading to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden.

Republicans won a majority in the House, currently 219-211 seats with five races still to be decided, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump began his remarks by turning toward Johnson, and asking whether the GOP would be up "five or four" seats after the all races have been decided.

"Doesn't matter," Trump said. "We got used to one for a little while. When you can get used to one, you can get used to anything."

The former and future president then thanked GOP lawmakers for their support.

"I just want to thank everybody. You've been incredible," he said. "We worked with a lot of you to get you in. And you helped me, and you helped me, too."

Trump dipped into the House for several appointments, naming Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be U.S. ambassador to the U.N., and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to be national security adviser.

Newsmax's John Gizzi reported Tuesday that Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is in line to be named secretary of agriculture.