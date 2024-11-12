Rep. Massie in Line to Be Secretary of Agriculture: Source

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a small-l libertarian whose heroes include Ron Paul and Argentine President Javier Milei, is in line to be appointed secretary of agriculture under President-elect Donald Trump, a source within the agriculture community told Newsmax on Saturday.

Massie himself sent a strong hint on X that he was ready to assume the agriculture portfolio and that Trump's campaign "unified many neglected constituencies, from the Amish who just want to be left alone to grow healthy food, to parents who want more access to nutritious food for their families."

The Kentuckian went on to declare himself "ready and willing" to join the Trump administration but added, "Any discussion of the transition are premature."

"It's going to be Massie," our source in the agribusiness community told Newsmax. "Right now, he's the only name being mentioned for the job."

A six-term lawmaker from the Bluegrass State's 4th District, Massie, 53, is himself a farmer. Last year, he disappointed Trump by endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president but once DeSantis' campaign ended in December, Massie promptly backed Trump.

