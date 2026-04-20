Ethics Panel Has Probed 20 Misconduct Cases Since 2017

The House Ethics Committee has conducted 20 investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by chamber members since 2017, the panel revealed Monday in a rare public statement.

The disclosure underscored what lawmakers say is a more aggressive push in recent years to hold members of Congress accountable as pressure mounts following a series of high-profile allegations and resignations.

"The Committee on Ethics is dedicated to maintaining a congressional workplace free from sexual misconduct," the panel said, stressing there should be "zero tolerance" for harassment, discrimination, or abuse in Congress.

The statement, issued by Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss., and Ranking Member Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., detailed the committee's efforts to increase transparency while protecting victims and witnesses.

Since 2017, the panel has opened 20 investigations into misconduct allegations involving lawmakers, reflecting what it described as a more "robust" approach over the past decade.

Recent resignations by lawmakers facing serious accusations, including allegations of inappropriate relationships with staff and even assault, have plagued lawmakers over the past few months.

A fifth woman accused Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., of sexual misconduct on Tuesday after the embattled congressman announced his resignation from the House and said he was suspending his campaign for governor of California.

A day earlier, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, announced he was resigning from Congress. He previously ended his reelection campaign following reports that he exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a staffer who later died by suicide after lighting herself on fire.

Those cases have intensified calls for greater accountability and faster action by Congress.

The committee emphasized that it publicly releases findings whenever misconduct is substantiated, even in cases where behavior may not meet the strict legal definition of harassment or assault but still violates House standards.

"Conduct that falls short of legal definitions of sexual harassment or assault under federal or state statutes can still be a violation of the Code of Official Conduct, which imposes a higher standard on Members of the House," the panel said, highlighting the higher ethical bar expected of elected officials.

However, not all cases result in public findings. In several instances, investigations have been cut short because members resigned or left office, removing them from the committee's jurisdiction.

That dynamic has fueled criticism that some lawmakers may avoid full accountability by stepping down before probes are completed.

Republicans have increasingly pushed for transparency, particularly regarding past settlements involving taxpayer funds.

Reforms passed in 2018, backed by the committee, now require disclosure of such payments and automatic referral to the panel for review.

Notably, the committee said it has not been notified of any settlements involving members since those reforms took effect.

Still, lawmakers acknowledge challenges remain, especially in encouraging victims to come forward.

The committee said its greatest hurdle is ensuring that vulnerable witnesses feel safe enough to report misconduct, a concern that has shaped its approach to confidentiality.

The panel urged anyone with knowledge of misconduct to report it, emphasizing that multiple avenues exist, including the Ethics Committee itself and independent workplace offices.