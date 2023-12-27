House Opens Probe Into Dem Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick

The House Ethics Committee on Wednesday voted to investigate whether Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., violated campaign finance laws.

Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to Congress in January 2022, when she won a special election to fill the seat left vacant following the death of former Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. She then won reelection that November.

Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., and ranking member Susan Wild, D-Pa., released a statement saying an investigative subcommittee would probe whether Cherfilus-McCormick violated campaign finance laws and regulations.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., will serve as the chair of the investigative panel, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., will serve as the ranking member. Reps. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., and Troy Carter, D-La., also will serve on the subcommittee.

"The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick violated the Code of Official Conduct or any law, rule, regulation, or other applicable standard of conduct in the performance of her duties or the discharge of her responsibilities, with respect to allegations that she may have violated campaign finance laws and regulations in connection with her 2022 special election and/or 2022 re-election campaigns; failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and/or accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office," Guest and Wild said in their statement.

Cherfilus-McCormick's January 2022 special-election victory was called by The Associated Press just minutes after polls closed. The 20th District was considered a safe Democrat seat in southeast Florida.