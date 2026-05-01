Report: Trump Says UFC Cage Work Starts Next Week at WH

President Donald Trump announced Friday that work will soon begin on a UFC venue at the White House, setting the stage for a fight tied to the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary.

Speaking from the South Lawn, Trump said construction on the arena — known as "The Claw" — is expected to begin within days. The venue will host the Freedom 250 bout on June 14, which also marks the president's 80th birthday.

"Well, they have some of the greatest champions in the world. The arena, they're going to start building it over the next week," Trump said, according to the Washington Examiner.

"It's right here. It'll be about 5,000 feet. They'll have 100,000 people down by the Ellipse with screens, and it's all free. It's going to be great."

The fight is expected to be the first UFC event ever held at the White House and is part of a slate of celebrations planned throughout 2026 to commemorate America's semiquincentennial.

UFC is reportedly investing approximately $60 million in the event. In addition to the main setup on the South Lawn, preparations include a separate 4,500-seat structure for attendees on-site, according to the Examiner.

Large crowds are also expected to gather nearby on the Ellipse, where massive viewing screens will allow tens of thousands to watch. According to UFC CEO Dana White, roughly 85,000 tickets will be distributed free of charge.

Trump has maintained a strong relationship with White over the years and has often appeared at major UFC events, including a recent visit to UFC 327 in Miami.

The anniversary celebration is also being marked in other ways. Earlier this week, the State Department revealed plans for commemorative passports featuring Trump, imagery of the Founding Fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and excerpts from the historic text.

According to the Examiner's report, The Claw is being constructed in Lititz, Pennsylvania, which is located 76 miles west of Philadelphia.