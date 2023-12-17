Tenney to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Likely Won't Be Punished

Hunter Biden obstructed and defied a subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition, "which is criminal," when he probably should have shown up and pleaded the Fifth Amendment to questioning, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We could force him to come back," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"If he really wanted to protect himself he should have come before Congress and pleaded the Fifth Amendment, his right not to incriminate himself, because he's facing a potential trial, but he didn't do that. He just snubbed the committees."

Democrats, meanwhile, have held others, including Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, in contempt, so it will remain to be seen if Biden will face any repercussions, said Tenney.

"Let's see if Merrick Garland, who I call a dirty cop, let's see if he and the Department of Justice are actually going to follow through with this and make sure that we can hold them in contempt and stop obstructing this investigation and now this impeachment inquiry that we're doing in the House of Representatives," she added.

But a double standard wouldn't just apply to Hunter Biden, but other Democrats, said Tenney.

"[Rep.] Jamaal Bowman pulls a fire alarm to interrupt an official proceeding, but he got a slap on the wrist and our own Ethics Committee did nothing," she said. "We have an obscene situation in the Capitol.

"All just over the week, breaking over the last few days with a staffer for Sen. [Ben] Cardin, you know denigrating an official office hearing room, disgusting behavior … Jan. 6 people are in solitary confinement for walking around the Capitol taking selfies yet this guy is in a hearing room, you know, performing a gay sex act, and nothing happens that we know of so far."

Meanwhile, the White House said last week that President Joe Biden was aware of what his son was going to say while defying his subpoena, so he is "involved with obstructing and engaging in his son's "lawless activity."

"All of this is about one thing," she added. "It's Joe Biden using his beleaguered, obviously troubled son to enrich himself and his family.

"Hunter Biden was not competent to be on an energy board getting $100,000 a month. Hunter Biden was not competent to be flown on Air Force Two, our official taxpayer-funded jet that the vice president gets to use, to fly to China to meet with the Chinese Communist Party."

And the president, she said, is "intimately involved" in his son's activity.

"You don't live in multimillion dollar homes and in beautiful parts of our lovely beaches in Rehoboth, Delaware, and other places without a congressman's salary, or even a senator's salary or even a vice president's salary unless you're getting some kind of money," said Tenney. "That's exactly what we have got the receipts. We have the money. The suspicious activity reports."

Biden has also violated, with "willful disregard" laws protecting the border, Tenney said.

Meanwhile, the emails Biden was sending, which the National Archives are refusing to surrender, will "match up and provide confirmation" on his activities, she said.

