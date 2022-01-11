Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wins Florida Special Election

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the special election to succeed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Florida's 20th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jason Mariner.

Hastings passed away last year from cancer.

Cherfilus-McCormick's victory was called by the Associated Press just minutes after polls closed. The 20th district is a safe Democrat seat in southeast Florida, although that could change when the state finalizes its new maps for redistricting.

According to the Washington Examiner, Cherfilus-McCormick campaigned on liberal policies, including a universal basic income, and largely funded her own campaign. She won her November primary against Broward County Supervisor Dale Holness by just five votes.