×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hillary clinton | trump | 2024 presidential race

Dick Morris: Hillary-Trump Rematch in '24 a 'Good Bet'

Dick Morris: Hillary-Trump Rematch in '24 a 'Good Bet'
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (R) looks on during the final presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 20 February 2022 06:34 PM

The next presidential race is shaping up to be a rematch of the 2016 contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, political strategist Dick Morris predicted Sunday.

Speaking to "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, Morris called the showdown "a pretty good bet."

Morris explained his rationale by laying out a timeline of what he thinks will happen, starting with the Democratic Party forcing President Joe Biden to announce that he is not running again after the party suffers a major defeat in the midterm elections later this year.

That scenario will launch a process with "everyone scrambling to get the 2024 nomination," Morris said, predicting that in the polling Vice President Kamala Harris will start off as the front runner with about 23% to 25% of the vote.

But he predicted that she will fade quickly, which will "spark an open competition in which the establishment of the party is going to try to get Pete Buttigieg nominated," explaining that since as secretary of transportation he is in charge of running $2 trillion of infrastructure following the passage of the bipartisan bill, "he has all sort of patronage and goodies to give away and will use that to build his support in the party."

Morris said that "the Obama people are going to put in a new Black candidate because they’ll see that Harris can’t make it," predicting that person will be New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

In the meantime, Morris predicted that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the progressives will run, pointing out that "she’ll be three months old enough to be president in 2024," referring to the constitutional requirement that a president must be at least 35 years old.

Once Ocasio-Cortez enters the Democratic primaries, "that will force the establishment to rally behind Hillary to stop AOC," Morris said, adding that "by the time we get up to the [Democratic National] Convention it will be between AOC and Hillary… but the establishment will increasingly rally around Hillary, just like they rallied to Biden to stop Bernie Sanders in 2020."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The next presidential race is shaping up to be a rematch of the 2016 contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, political strategist Dick Morris predicted Sunday.
hillary clinton, trump, 2024 presidential race
351
2022-34-20
Sunday, 20 February 2022 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved