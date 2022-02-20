Dick Morris: Hillary-Trump Rematch in '24 a 'Good Bet'

The next presidential race is shaping up to be a rematch of the 2016 contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, political strategist Dick Morris predicted Sunday.

Speaking to "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, Morris called the showdown "a pretty good bet."

Morris explained his rationale by laying out a timeline of what he thinks will happen, starting with the Democratic Party forcing President Joe Biden to announce that he is not running again after the party suffers a major defeat in the midterm elections later this year.

That scenario will launch a process with "everyone scrambling to get the 2024 nomination," Morris said, predicting that in the polling Vice President Kamala Harris will start off as the front runner with about 23% to 25% of the vote.

But he predicted that she will fade quickly, which will "spark an open competition in which the establishment of the party is going to try to get Pete Buttigieg nominated," explaining that since as secretary of transportation he is in charge of running $2 trillion of infrastructure following the passage of the bipartisan bill, "he has all sort of patronage and goodies to give away and will use that to build his support in the party."

Morris said that "the Obama people are going to put in a new Black candidate because they’ll see that Harris can’t make it," predicting that person will be New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

In the meantime, Morris predicted that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the progressives will run, pointing out that "she’ll be three months old enough to be president in 2024," referring to the constitutional requirement that a president must be at least 35 years old.

Once Ocasio-Cortez enters the Democratic primaries, "that will force the establishment to rally behind Hillary to stop AOC," Morris said, adding that "by the time we get up to the [Democratic National] Convention it will be between AOC and Hillary… but the establishment will increasingly rally around Hillary, just like they rallied to Biden to stop Bernie Sanders in 2020."