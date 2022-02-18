×
Rasmussen Poll: Republicans Expand Congressional Ballot Lead
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after speaking in the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 17, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 18 February 2022 12:26 PM

Republicans have widened their lead to 13 points on the 2022 generic congressional ballot, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

The survey found that 50% of likely voters would vote for the GOP candidate, while 37% would vote for the Democrat.

Only 4% would vote for another party's candidate, and 9% said they were undecided.

The latest results showed that Republicans have added 4 percentage points to their congressional advantage since January, when they led 48%-39%.

The current 13-point GOP lead matches the November survey, but Democrats are now a percentage point lower than they were then.

A 22-point advantage (46%-24%) among independents plays a big role in the GOP's lead. Another 10% of independents would vote for some other candidate and 20% were undecided.

While 89% of Republican voters said they would vote for their own party's congressional candidate, only 77% of Democrats would vote for their party's candidate.

Men (52%) were just three points more likely than women voters (49%) to prefer Republican congressional candidates.

In other key demographics:

  • White voters — 52% Republican, 33% Democrat
  • Black voters — 32% Republican, 57% Democrat
  • Other Minorities — 48% Republican, 36% Democrat

Republicans' sights are set on regaining control in both chambers of Congress this November.

Democrats currently hold a 222-211 advantage in the House, and Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote gives them an edge in a 50-50 Senate.

The Republicans' 13-point edge is larger than what Democrats enjoyed at any time during 2018, when voters gave them their first House majority in eight years.

Democrats held a 45% to 37% edge on the generic ballot in January 2018, before the margin narrowed as the November midterms neared.

The final poll before Election Day in 2018 showed a statistical dead heat — Republicans 46%, Democrats 45%. Democrats then won a slim House majority while Republicans gained Senate seats to maintain control of that chamber.

A majority of voters think special counsel John Durham's accusations against Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign are very important, and agree with former President Donald Trump that it's a scandal worse than Watergate, Rasmussen Reports said.

Most voters believe that President Joe Biden's mental abilities have declined since he took office, and two-thirds agree with GOP members of Congress who have urged the president to take a cognitive test and release the results.

The Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of 2,500 likely voters was conducted Feb. 13-17, 2022. The margin of sampling error is +/-2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

