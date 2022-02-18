Rasmussen Poll: Republicans Expand Congressional Ballot Lead

Republicans have widened their lead to 13 points on the 2022 generic congressional ballot, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

The survey found that 50% of likely voters would vote for the GOP candidate, while 37% would vote for the Democrat.

Only 4% would vote for another party's candidate, and 9% said they were undecided.

The latest results showed that Republicans have added 4 percentage points to their congressional advantage since January, when they led 48%-39%.

The current 13-point GOP lead matches the November survey, but Democrats are now a percentage point lower than they were then.

A 22-point advantage (46%-24%) among independents plays a big role in the GOP's lead. Another 10% of independents would vote for some other candidate and 20% were undecided.

While 89% of Republican voters said they would vote for their own party's congressional candidate, only 77% of Democrats would vote for their party's candidate.

Men (52%) were just three points more likely than women voters (49%) to prefer Republican congressional candidates.

In other key demographics:

White voters — 52% Republican, 33% Democrat

Black voters — 32% Republican, 57% Democrat

Other Minorities — 48% Republican, 36% Democrat

Republicans' sights are set on regaining control in both chambers of Congress this November.

Democrats currently hold a 222-211 advantage in the House, and Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote gives them an edge in a 50-50 Senate.

The Republicans' 13-point edge is larger than what Democrats enjoyed at any time during 2018, when voters gave them their first House majority in eight years.

Democrats held a 45% to 37% edge on the generic ballot in January 2018, before the margin narrowed as the November midterms neared.

The final poll before Election Day in 2018 showed a statistical dead heat — Republicans 46%, Democrats 45%. Democrats then won a slim House majority while Republicans gained Senate seats to maintain control of that chamber.

A majority of voters think special counsel John Durham's accusations against Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign are very important, and agree with former President Donald Trump that it's a scandal worse than Watergate, Rasmussen Reports said.

Most voters believe that President Joe Biden's mental abilities have declined since he took office, and two-thirds agree with GOP members of Congress who have urged the president to take a cognitive test and release the results.

The Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of 2,500 likely voters was conducted Feb. 13-17, 2022. The margin of sampling error is +/-2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.