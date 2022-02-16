Hillary Clinton Allies Hold Key Roles With Black Lives Matter

Two Hillary Clinton allies have assumed key positions with Black Lives Matter, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday.

Prominent Democratic lawyer Marc Elias appears to be representing the BLM Global Network Foundation through his recently formed Elias Law Group, the Examiner reported.

Also, political consultant Minyon Moore is among BLM's board of directors in the charity's filings.

Elias, as Clinton’s 2016 campaign general counsel, funded British ex-spy Christopher Steele's discredited anti-Trump dossier.

Moore served as a senior political consultant on Clinton's 2016 campaign, and was considered to be a member of the former secretary of state's inner circle.

The Examiner said BLM's national organization repeatedly lists the Elias firm as one of its addresses, and states in its short-year 2020 Form 990 that its books were now in the care of the Elias Law Group.

The media outlet referenced two BLM filings this month in its report: A charitable organization registration statement with the New Mexico attorney general's office; and an annual registration renewal fee report with the California attorney general.

Both filings cited the Elias Law Group as one if its addresses, and Moore as a BLM board member.

"The latest filing's addition of partisan lawyer Marc Elias confirms the group is more political than charitable," Scott Walter, the president of the Capital Research Center, told the Examiner.

"But it also suggests that finally some left-wing heavyweights have begun to deal with the embarrassing mess made by a major activist group the institutional Left has failed to, pardon the term, police."

The national Black Lives Matter group — founded by self-described Marxists — quietly changed its 12-month accounting cycle to run July through June, giving it until mid-May to report what it did with the millions it received beginning in the second half of 2020.

Elias, while at the international law firm Perkins Coie in 2020, represented Joe Biden's presidential campaign and the DNC. He also was general counsel for now-Vice President Kamala Harris' failed presidential bid.

Moore served as an assistant to President Bill Clinton and as the director of White House political affairs, where she advised both Bill and Hillary Clinton. She later became CEO of the Democratic National Committee.

"There seems to be very little daylight between the Democratic Party and Black Lives Matter," Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, told the Examiner, adding, "An avowedly Marxist organization is now being represented by the most prominent Democratic Party lawyer in the country … does that say more about BLM or more about the party operatives that are now seemingly running the show there?"