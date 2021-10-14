Former Brit Spy Christopher Steele Does First TV Interview

Former British spy Christopher Steele has come ''out of the shadows'' for an interview with Bill Clinton's former communications director, George Stephanopoulos, weeks after special counsel John Durham indicted a Hillary Clinton campaign-linked lawyer.

''The world's most infamous spy, Christopher Steele, is finally ready to talk — what will he say in his first television interview ever?'' ABC News tweeted Thursday.

Steele's decision to sit down with Stephanopoulos for the Hulu series, airing Oct. 18, follows last month's indictment of Democratic lawyer and cybersecurity expert Michael Sussmann, the Washington Examiner noted.

The indictment centers on a September 2016 meeting between him and then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in which Sussmann passed along allegations claiming there was a secret backchannel between Russia's Alfa Bank and The Trump Organization.

The special counsel contends Sussmann was secretly doing the bidding of Clinton's campaign. He pleaded not guilty.

Steele, who was hired by Fusion — which in turn was hired by Marc Elias, general counsel for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign — testified in a British court that Sussmann provided him with other claims about Alfa Bank's purported ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a late July 2016 meeting, the Washington Examiner noted.

The allegations made their way into a September 2016 memo that became part of Steele's controversial dossier.

Stephanopoulos touted the interview as Steele's first since the dossier.

''We spoke about two weeks ago in London, and no holds barred — we covered all the ground," he said, the Washington Examiner reported. "He has been silent since that broke across the world five years ago ... He spoke up for the first time for this documentary.''

It's Steel's first televised interview.

The former spy also spoke at a private Oxford Union meeting in March 2020, where he defended the dossier, the Washington Examiner reported, and in a podcast in August 2020.