Tennessee's BLM Founder Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Voting

Tennessee's Black Lives Matter founder, Pamela Moses, last week was sentenced to six years in prison for illegally registering to vote while on probation, according to a FOX News report.

"You tricked the probation department into giving you documents saying you were off probation," Criminal Court Judge W. Mark Ward told Moses at the hearing.

Moses contended she could vote again due to the corrections department and county election commission both signing off on her voter registration application in 2019.

But according to the Washington Post, there was a problem.

"Officials who signed off on Moses being eligible to vote acknowledged they made an error in saying her probation was over, meaning her voting rights had not been restored. So when the 44-year-old Black woman submitted the certificate as part of her voter registration, she was charged with trying to illegally register to vote."

"I did not falsify anything," Moses argued. "All I did was try to get my rights to vote back the way the people at the election commission told me and the way the clerk did."

Moses will now serve six years and one day in prison, but her attorney, Bede Anyanwu, told the Post he plans to appeal the case.

"This case is one about the disparity in sentencing and punishment — and one that shouldn't have happened," he said. "It's all very, very disturbing."

Moses in 2015 pleaded guilty to two felonies as well as three misdemeanors and was placed on probation for seven years.