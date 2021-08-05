Newsmax's John Gizzi: Herschel Walker 'Won't Run for Senate' in '22

College football Hall of Famer and NFL great Herschel Walker's prospects of running for Senate out of Georgia are reportedly over.

Newsmax White House correspondent John Gizzi tweeted Thursday evening:

"You heard it here: Herschel Walker won't run for the Senate from Georgia in 2022."

Gizzi responded to questions on Twitter, citing sources.

Walker is a friend and supporter of former President Donald Trump, who had believed the former star running back for the now-defunct U.S. Football League's New Jersey Generals, a team Trump had owned, would run for Senate as recently as a few weeks ago.

"He told me he's going to, and I think he will," Trump told the "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," the program that assumed the time slot of the late Rush Limbaugh. "I had dinner with him a week ago [in June]. He is a great guy. He is a patriot. He's a very loyal person."

If Walker declines to run, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., has said he would consider stepping forward.

If Walker does not, Carter told Newsmax's "National Report": "I certainly will be running, because we've got to have someone who's going to fight. We've got to have someone who's going to win."

Walker, 59, was born in Wrightsville, Georgia, and attended the University of Georgia, where he won the Heisman Trophy with the Bulldogs football team as a junior in 1982, amassing 5,097 yards as a running back in three seasons.

He went on to play in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, famously getting traded from the Cowboys for a slew of draft picks that helped build a 1990s Super Bowl dynasty in Dallas.