Herschel Walker 'Getting Ready' to Run 'With the Big Dogs'

NFL legend and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is teasing that he is "ready" to run "with the big dogs."

Walker, who famously endorsed former President Donald Trump, has been making noise about a U.S. Senate bid. His mutual respect for the ex-president will likely make the hulking ex-football player a Trump-MAGA powerhouse in the Georgia GOP primary.

Walker in the video posted to Twitter Thursday revved the engine of his muscle car before saying: "Hey, what you hear there is Hulk; that's what I call him; you know, he's ready."

"I'm getting ready," Walker continued, squatting down to show a Georgia license plate. "And we can run with the big dogs."

Sen. Rafael Warnock, D-Ga., won one of the controversial Jan. 5 Senate runoffs, defeating former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga. Warnock's seat is due up for reelection in 2022, and Walker has been widely speculated to be a Trump-backed candidate in that race.

Walker, a Georgia football legend, polled more than 2 points better than Warnock in a March poll by The Trafalgar Group.

Trump and Walker's decades-long friendship comes from the United States Football League (USFL) in which Walker played for Trump's New Jersey Generals.

The USFL was a competitor to the NFL in the 1980s before it folded, and Walker, a one-in-a-generation mix of speed and power rushed to the NFL, where he starred with he Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.

"Run Herschel, run!" Trump said in a statement earlier this year, saying the Black conservative football legend popular with Georgians would be "unstoppable."