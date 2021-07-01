Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Will Run for Senate If Herschel Walker Doesn't

Rep. Buddy Carter Thursday confirmed on Newsmax that he's considering a campaign in the race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, but only if football legend Herschel Walker — who former President Donald Trump insisted earlier this week will run — stays out of the race.

"Herschel Walker will be a great candidate," Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax's "National Report." "He is a fighter and he can win, and I certainly want to support him if he runs."

But if Walker doesn't throw his hat in the race, "I certainly will be running, because we've got to have someone who's going to fight," said Carter. "We've got to have someone who's going to win. Herschel can do that. I can do that If Herschel does indeed go through with his campaign, I'll be right there behind him."

Walker has not yet officially announced his campaign, but Trump said during an interview Tuesday on the syndicated Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show that Walker has told him that he's running.

"I had dinner with him a week ago," said Trump. "He is a great guy. He is a patriot. He’s a very loyal person."

Walker himself has been making big hints about running, posting a video on Twitter on June 17 where he said Georgia is "on my mind" and showed his car displaying a Georgia license plate, even though he lives in Texas.

"(My car) is getting ready," Walker said over the sound of the car’s running engine. "I’m ready and we can run with the big dogs."

Meanwhile, Carter was part of the congressional delegation accompanying Trump on his trip to the border in the Rio Grande Valley area Wednesday, and told Newsmax that the border was the most secure ever under Trump, but because President Joe Biden has reversed Trump's policies, "we've got a crisis at the border."

"On Tuesday night, we went to the border late at night," said Carter. "We saw just children coming across that border at night. It is a porous border and you know, doing away with the Trump policies that were working building the wall, the stay in Mexico policy, the Title 42, all of those things are extremely important and they work."

He slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, who made her first visit to the border after Biden put her in charge of determining the reasons for the migrant surge, because even after that announcement was made, "we've had over 500,000 people that we know of who came across that border."

"We've had (enough) fentanyl come across that border in the four first months of this year to kill every American four times over," said Carter. "We were seeing the cartels that are making so much money off the human trafficking. It's estimated they make anywhere from $720 million to $750 million a month just through human trafficking. All of that has resulted in what we are seeing at the border, which is a humanitarian crisis and national security crisis. And really is just embarrassing for this nation."

Carter also spoke out against Dr. Anthony Fauci and his changing messages on the COVID-19 pandemic and said he agrees that the doctor should be removed from his public role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"Dr. Fauci is more concerned about staying relevant than he is about seeking the truth as to the origin of this. He's so concerned with downplaying the significance of Donald Trump's role in making sure that we were taking care of this pandemic that he's even resorted to lying, and he's been caught lying when he was saying that he didn't know why the NIH funding to the EcoHealth Alliance was discontinued ... we need someone who's more concerned about seeking the truth, as opposed to making sure that their own pr campaign stage relevant."

