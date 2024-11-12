Harpo Productions Denies Harris Campaign Paid Oprah

This week, Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions refuted claims that the television icon was paid $1 million by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, stating that Winfrey did not receive any personal compensation for her involvement in a recent campaign event, Breitbart reported.

Speculation had circulated that Winfrey was paid $1 million for her participation in the "Unite for America" event, which took place on Sept. 19 in Michigan. However, a Harpo Productions spokesperson clarified that while Harris' campaign covered the event's production expenses, Winfrey did not receive a personal fee.

"The campaign paid for the production costs of 'Unite for America,' a live-streaming event that took place Sept. 19 outside Detroit, Michigan," the spokesperson told Variety. They further emphasized that Winfrey "was at no point during the campaign paid a personal fee, nor did she receive a fee from Harpo."

The statement was issued following reports, particularly from the Washington Examiner, that suggested otherwise. The Examiner's article, "How Kamala Harris plowed through $1 billion," cited federal records indicating that Harris' campaign paid more than $15 million to various production companies, including $1 million to Harpo Productions. The piece was widely circulated, leading to questions about the campaign's spending and financial oversight.

Winfrey herself addressed the rumors when approached by TMZ on Nov. 8, affirming she did not receive any payment. "Not true," she stated when asked about the supposed $1 million endorsement fee. "I was paid nothing, ever," she reiterated before leaving the conversation.

The "Unite for America" virtual event featured a star-studded lineup, including celebrities like Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Julia Roberts. Although Variety confirmed that the Harris campaign covered the production costs for Harpo's involvement, neither Harpo Productions nor the campaign disclosed the exact amount paid for the event's expenses.

This situation arises amid broader scrutiny of Harris' campaign finances. Sources reported to Breitbart News that Harris' campaign was in debt by approximately $20 million in the final week before Election Day. An internal campaign staffer confirmed the figure, suggesting significant overspending. Jen O'Malley Dillon, Harris' campaign chair, reportedly quickly spent around $1 billion, contributing to the debt.