Report: Vance to Visit Iowa for Midterm Events on April 30

Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Iowa on April 30 to host events supporting Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections, marking his first trip to an early primary state amid speculation about a 2028 presidential run.

Vance is scheduled to appear alongside Iowa Republican Rep. Zach Nunn, who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District, a competitive seat in southwestern Iowa, and is being challenged by state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, a Democrat.

Vance will also serve as the featured speaker at a Turning Point USA event at Iowa State University in Ames, Axios reported.

The vice president intends to campaign in support of Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The Republican Party is working to maintain its majority in Congress as voter dissatisfaction increases over President Donald Trump's handling of economic issues and the situation in Iran.

Vance has held several events this year in Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Ohio, states expected to play key roles in both the 2026 and 2028 elections. He serves as the Republican National Committee's finance chair and recently hosted fundraisers in Texas and Northern Virginia that drew major GOP donors.

Vance was friends with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and has appeared at several of the organization's events since Kirk's assassination. He attended the group's event at the University of Georgia earlier this week.

White House deputy chief of staff James Blair said the visit shows a continued focus on the state.

"Vice President Vance's visit underscores that Iowans' interests will always be top of mind as long as Republicans are leading the country," Blair told Axios.

Nunn welcomed the support.

"Iowa is at the center of the fight for our majority," he said in a statement, calling Vance's appearance "a testament to the momentum we're building."

The trip reflects Vance's efforts to bolster the party for the midterm elections while building relationships and visibility that could support future national ambitions.

Iowa has long served as an early testing ground for presidential campaigns.