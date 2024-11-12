Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Gas, Groceries, Grandkids Won Election

Three things that encouraged Americans to vote for GOP candidates this election were "gas, groceries, and grandkids," Rep. Derrick Van Orden told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "​Wake Up America," the Wisconsin Republican stressed that people in his state and around the country "couldn't afford to fill up the gas tank and the grocery cart in the same day in the United States of America, and we're deeply concerned about the future for our children and grandchildren."

He added that "it's that simple. It just wasn't like this four years ago. Flat out."

The congressman was also elated at the announcement that President-elect Donald Trump had selected Mike Waltz as national security adviser

Van Orden, who served in combat in Afghanistan together with Waltz, said that he brings to the table something that has never been in the position before.

"This is going to be the first time that I know of that we have an actual special operations operator who served on the ground in combat leading men and women to be the national security adviser," Van Orden said.

He added: "I think that Mike Waltz is giving his expertise and life experience to keep us out of conflicts unless we absolutely have to get into them. But if we get into them, I'm sure he's going to be working hand and glove with the next secretary of defense and the president of the United States to make sure that we win the conflict, because Mike Waltz knows that the goal of war is peace and not endless war."

