Trump: US Will Guide Neutral Ships Out of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States will begin helping neutral vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, vowing to "guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways" amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said countries "from all over the World" have asked the U.S. for help freeing ships "which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz" despite having "absolutely nothing to do" with the conflict.

He described the vessels as "merely neutral and innocent bystanders."

"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States," Trump wrote, "we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out ... so that they can freely and ably get on with their business."

Trump said the effort — dubbed "Project Freedom" — will begin Monday morning Middle East time, adding that the U.S. will "use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait."

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane handling roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply, has seen heightened instability in recent weeks. Rising tensions involving Iran have led to increased security risks, higher insurance costs, and shipping slowdowns, with some vessels lingering near the strait or avoiding transit altogether.

Industry reports indicate several ships have been stuck or delayed, waiting for safer conditions or escorts. Trump said conditions onboard are deteriorating, noting that "many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for largescale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner."

He emphasized the humanitarian nature of the mission, calling it "a Humanitarian gesture" aimed at helping "people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance."

Trump also said U.S. representatives are engaged in "very positive discussions with the Country of Iran," suggesting the possibility of broader progress.

At the same time, he issued a warning: "If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will ... have to be dealt with forcefully."

Trump added that participating countries have indicated their ships "will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation."