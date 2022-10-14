Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: House GOP Will Prioritize Big Tech Probe in '23

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., doesn't understand why Google would have any interest in allegedly suppressing press releases, media updates, or social media postings from Rebuplican committees or congressional members — when the Alphabet company continues to make billions of dollars, regardless of which party controls the House, Senate and White House.

"It doesn't make any sense," Tiffany told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with host Carl Higbie. Google is making billions "in a country that already values free speech."

With the Nov. 8 midterm elections approaching, there have been reports of Google's algorigthms suppressing materials that might feature Republican "buzzwords" in the copy or posts. To which Tiffany interjected, "What buzzwords are they looking for — 'fiscal responsibility,' 'free speech,' or 'reduced crime?'"

Congressman Tiffany — who oversees the 7th Congressional District, covering a large swath of northwest Wisconsin — says the Republicans plan to prioritize the exploration of Big Tech monopolies in January, if the GOP reclaims the majority in the midterms.

First up on the docket, according to Tiffany: Section 230.

The Section 230 portion of the Communications Decency Act, which protects websites from legal liability for the comments of their users, has come under fire in recent years, particularly among conservatives; they claim the 230 component empowers websites to censor companies or specific content, without any just cause.

As Newsmax chronicled on Oct. 3, the United States Supreme Court has agreed to preside over two cases that could potentially challenge antitrust protections for Big Tech companies.

The nation's highest court approved the consideration of Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh.

"Section 230 needs to be addressed," says Tiffany, while adding, "We have to have free speech on these [Big Tech] platforms."

