Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Big Tech 'Desperately Afraid' of Antitrust Bills

In a recent conversation with Newsmax, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., mentioned how fellow House leader Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, had voted "yes" on just one of the last six antitrust bills, geared toward giving the individual states more power when taking on Big Tech.

On Friday, while appearing on "National Report" with hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg, Buck was asked whether Republicans were showing "division" with any prospective or past House bills involving Big Tech — including the legislation which passed Thursday by a 242-184 vote.

Buck, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the Republicans are united in reining in Big Tech's power and creating more competition with online searches.

The other Republicans simply had different means for achieving the same objective, Buck added.

"Some in leadership are talking about attacking Big Tech with Section 230" or expanding privacy acts, Buck told Newsmax.

However, the way Buck sees it, Big Tech is simply too big to fear any court challenges which may arise from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, or the privacy act.

"But they're desperately afraid of antitrust bills," says Buck. "[Big Tech spends] so much money" lobbying on other issues within the House.

"It's clear that Big Tech is afraid of antitrust, they're afraid of competition," added Buck.

On Thursday, Buck referenced how Google controls 94% of online searches in America, which reflexively means that Google has near-absolute power in shaping what Internet consumers see — and don't see — from various media sources.

"What America needs are five Googles, or 10 Facebooks," says Buck, while adding that cable TV networks and news publications today feature expansive content which satisfies consumers who typically lean right, left, and all places in-between.

Also, during his Friday interview, Congressman Buck was pressed about the Senate passing a measure that would prevent an imminent government shutdown. As part of this Continuing Resolution (CR), the government would be funded through Dec. 16.

"I won't be voting" for a similar House bill, says Buck. "It's terribly irresponsible. ... If we're going to have a CR, make it sure goes into next January or February. ... And it's far too much money."

From Buck's perspective, the Senate Republicans missed an opportunity to push the Continuing Resolution through January of February — after a new class of senators and congressional members take office.

Instead, with the next deadline looming nine days before Christmas, Buck worries Congress might comprise a large number of lame-duck leaders, who either lost during the midterm elections, or are retiring from politics.

