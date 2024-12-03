Newsom: I'm Disappointed Biden Pardoned Son

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his disappointment at President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden.

"With everything the president and his family have been through, I completely understand the instinct to protect Hunter. But I took the president at his word. So by definition, I'm disappointed and can't support the decision," Newsom told Politico.

The California governor added nothing more to his statement, according to the outlet. Politico cited in its report from Tuesday that Newsom so far appears to be the most prominent Democrat to denounce the president's action.

In the days and weeks prior to the president's announcement that he would stop seeking reelection, it was speculated by many inside Washington that Newsom would take up the mantle as the Democrat's presidential nominee. But shortly after a signed letter appeared on his X account, the president announced that he would be backing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him in the race.

Newsom, however, has had a long relationship with the Bidens. In October 2014, after Hunter Biden's discharge from the Navy, Newsom wrote to him a word of encouragement: "Like so many other things in life, this will pass and you will come out of the white water stronger — Gavin."

Other Democrats, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Gary Peters of Michigan, have also voiced dissatisfaction with Biden's decision, according to The Hill.

Republicans have also condemned the president for pardoning his son. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday referred to the pardon as an abuse of the justice system.

"President Biden insisted many times he would never pardon his own son for his serious crimes," Johnson wrote on X. "But last night he suddenly granted a 'Full and Unconditional Pardon' for any and all offenses that Hunter committed for more than a decade! Trust in our justice system has been almost irreparably damaged by the Bidens and their use and abuse of it."