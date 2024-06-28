Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Dems Eye Newsom to Replace Biden

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are looking at California Gov. Gavin Newsom as a replacement for President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate after Biden's poor debate performance Thursday.

Biden and Trump faced off in their first head-to-head debate of the 2024 presidential election on Thursday, and Biden's performance was widely criticized even by members of his own party, some of whom began publicly calling for him to step aside as the party's presumptive presidential nominee before the Democratic National Convention in August.

Burchett, appearing Friday on "Newsline," reacted to the debate, saying it was "'Clintonesque' the way they destroyed Joe Biden last night."

He went on to predict that the presence of Newsom, who was in Atlanta acting as a campaign surrogate after the debate, was part of a plan by the party to replace Biden as their nominee.

Burchett said, "Hollywood's going to recreate" Newsom because "they owe him for what he did during the strikes."

Burchett later added: "You better believe Gavin Newsom being at the at the debates last night in Atlanta was not a mistake. Him meeting with the Premier of China when he flew into California was not a mistake. This is exactly what they've been planning and I've been calling this for months. And I think you're seeing it bear fruit."

