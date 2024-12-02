Eric Holder Uses Hunter Biden's Pardon to Attack Trump's FBI Pick

Former President Barack Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder, not only defended President Joe Biden's pardon for son Hunter, but he also used news of the immunity to attack President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the FBI.

Biden on Sunday pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

Trump on Saturday announced he picked Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce loyalist to upend America's premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived conspirators.

Holder used social media to insist the prosecution of Hunter Biden, who had been scheduled to be sentenced on separate federal gun and tax evasion cases later this month, was unwarranted.

"No USAtty would have charged this case given the underlying facts. After a 5 year investigation the facts as discovered only made that clear," Holder wrote Sunday night on X.

"Had his name been Joe Smith the resolution would have been — fundamentally and more fairly — a declination.

"Pardon warranted."

Holder then upped his politicization of Trump's choice for attorney general.

"Ask yourself a vastly more important question. Do you really think Kash Patel is qualified to lead the world's preeminent law enforcement investigative organization? Obvious answer: hell no," he said.

Trump and many Republicans have accused Obama and Biden of weaponizing the DOJ to go after political opponents.

The president-elect said Patel "is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People."