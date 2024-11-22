WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gaetz | special election | florida | congress

Fla. Special Election for Gaetz's Seat to Be April Fool's Day

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 06:56 PM EST

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, announced Friday that April 1, 2025, which is April Fool's Day, will be the special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, also a Republican.

The primary for the special election will be Jan. 28, 2025.

"This Special Election is being conducted as quickly as statutorily possible," Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said. "We are committed to ensuring this election is held as soon as we are allowed to hold it by state law. This special election will be faster than we have ever done before."

The announcement came hours after Gaetz said in an interview that he would not return to Congress in the aftermath of withdrawing from consideration for attorney general on Thursday.

"I'm still going to be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," Gaetz told Charlie Kirk on his radio show Friday.

Gaetz, who was first elected to the House in 2016, resigned after being tapped by Trump for his administration. But because he won reelection in November to the next Congress, it was unclear whether he might seek to return to his old position.

Six Republicans so far have announced plans to run for Gaetz's vacated 1st Congressional District seat in northwest Florida, one of the most conservative districts in the state. They include John Frankman, who was a U.S. Army captain and Green Beret, and Republican state Reps. Michelle Salzman and Joel Rudman. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he is "strongly considering" a bid, too.

DeSantis will have a second special election to schedule in Florida's 6th district once Rep. Mike Waltz resigns from Congress. He has been tapped by Trump to be national security adviser.

DeSantis will also have to name a replacement for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. secretary of state. DeSantis said that will likely come early in January.

Whoever he taps for the seat will have to run in a special election in 2026 to serve out the remaining two years of Rubio's term, which ends in 2028.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, announced Friday that April 1, 2025, which is April Fool's Day, will be the special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, also a Republican.
gaetz, special election, florida, congress
363
2024-56-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved