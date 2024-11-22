Matt Gaetz: I'm Not Returning to Congress

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned from the House after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for attorney general only to withdraw from consideration to run the Department of Justice, shot down speculation that he would return to the House.

"I'm still going to be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," Gaetz told Charlie Kirk on his radio show Friday. He did not elaborate on what that new perch might be.

Gaetz, who was first elected to the House in 2016, resigned after being tapped by Trump for his administration. But because he won reelection in November to the next Congress, it was unclear whether he might seek to return to his old position. Florida will have to schedule a special election to fill the seat.

"There are a number of fantastic Floridians who've stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I'm actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation," Gaetz told Kirk.

He added: "I'm going to be fighting for President Trump. I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress."

Gaetz withdrew from consideration for Attorney General amid sexual misconduct allegations.