WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pam bondi | matt gaetz | withdraws | donald trump | attorney general

Trump Picks Pam Bondi for Attorney General After Gaetz Withdraws

Thursday, 21 November 2024 08:43 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to be U.S. Attorney General, moving swiftly to replace former nominee Matt Gaetz who withdrew from consideration earlier on Thursday.

Trump issued a statement confirming the pick via his social media network, Truth Social:

"I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States. Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida's first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!"

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!"

Former Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz had been Trump's initial pick. But the choice seemed destined to result in highly contentious confirmation hearings. Gaetz, who has a fiery reputation is Congress, spurred some critics to question whether he had the necessary experience as a lawyer, law enforcement authority, and leader to take the reins of the Justice Department.

He has also been dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. There were indications he would not be confirmed despite a new GOP Senate majority come January.

He dropped out of contention on Thursday. Though he has denied any wrongdoing, he said he wanted to avoid "unfairly becoming a distraction" to the Trump transition.

A Republican, Bondi was Florida attorney general from 2011 to 2019. And, during Trump's first term in office, she was a lawyer for his defense in his first impeachment trial.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to be U.S. Attorney General, moving swiftly to replace former nominee Matt Gaetz who withdrew from consideration earlier on Thursday.
pam bondi, matt gaetz, withdraws, donald trump, attorney general
366
2024-43-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 08:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved